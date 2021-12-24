Menu
The Honorable James Alfred Nowlin
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
The Honorable James Alfred Nowlin

May 23, 1947 - December 20, 2021

On Monday, December 20, 2021, God in His infinite wisdom saw fit to call home our beloved, husband, father, and friend James Alfred Nowlin.

James Alfred Nowlin was born in Pittsylvania County, on May 23, 1947, to the late Frederick W. Nowlin and Evangelist Katie C. Nowlin. "Champ" as he was affectionately called graduated from Northside High School in 1966.

James worked as a lineman and electric serviceman with Dominion Power for over 30 years.

After marriage, James joined First Church of Jesus where he served as deacon and in other numerous capacities. He also loved his community and always tried to provide as source of friendship and unity to all in which he came in contact. He served as a member of the Lions Club, Board of Campbell County Social Services, Brookneal Town Council, Vice Mayor and eventually MAYOR for the town of Brookneal

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary A. Nowlin of the residence; two daughters, Natisha Dews (Chris) of Lynchburg, Va., and Nicole Dow (Kyle) of Rustburg, Va.; four grandchildren, James Hamlett, Monique Hamlett, Alexis Hamlett, and Nala Dow; two sisters, Ella Mae Monroe and Elsie Gregory, both of Hurt, Va.; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Nowlin will be conducted on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elder John Myers, Officiating and Pastor Stedman A. Payne Jr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in the First Church of Jesus Cemetery, Hurt, Va. A visitation will be held Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The Nowlin Family has entrusted the professional services of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services
VA
Dec
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of Champ's passing. I am so very sorry. I met Champ through my job at Brookneal Mini Mart. He was a nice man. I chose to call me "Beulah" because he said "You look like a Beulah." He became a friend. My prayers are with his family. Heaven has a new Mayor. Rest In Peace Dear Man.
Linda Short
Friend
January 8, 2022
We are Praying for your family. May God´s grace be your comfort during this time and always. Love, Lewis and Addie Jennings
Addie Jennings
December 26, 2021
Dear Family, my prayer are with you for strength and peace at the loss of such a fine and Godly man. As a Social Services board member, Mr. Nowlin was truly a "Champ"--our champion of integrity, diplomacy and doing the right thing. He had a keen ability to see the good in people, and he was always willing to listen and apply his knowledge as well as his heart. Our community will miss him, but we are so much better for having had him in positions of leadership. May his light always shine as brightly as his smile and may his legacy continue.
Susan Jones
December 26, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss! I always loved laughing with Champ when he came by the Vista Branch Bank while I worked there! Such a special man! May God´s Grace be with his family at this time.
Cindy Waller Dunnavant
December 24, 2021
Sorry for your lost my condolences to Maryanne and family.
JohnTanks
Friend
December 24, 2021
