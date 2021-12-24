The Honorable James Alfred NowlinMay 23, 1947 - December 20, 2021On Monday, December 20, 2021, God in His infinite wisdom saw fit to call home our beloved, husband, father, and friend James Alfred Nowlin.James Alfred Nowlin was born in Pittsylvania County, on May 23, 1947, to the late Frederick W. Nowlin and Evangelist Katie C. Nowlin. "Champ" as he was affectionately called graduated from Northside High School in 1966.James worked as a lineman and electric serviceman with Dominion Power for over 30 years.After marriage, James joined First Church of Jesus where he served as deacon and in other numerous capacities. He also loved his community and always tried to provide as source of friendship and unity to all in which he came in contact. He served as a member of the Lions Club, Board of Campbell County Social Services, Brookneal Town Council, Vice Mayor and eventually MAYOR for the town of BrooknealHe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary A. Nowlin of the residence; two daughters, Natisha Dews (Chris) of Lynchburg, Va., and Nicole Dow (Kyle) of Rustburg, Va.; four grandchildren, James Hamlett, Monique Hamlett, Alexis Hamlett, and Nala Dow; two sisters, Ella Mae Monroe and Elsie Gregory, both of Hurt, Va.; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Funeral services for Mr. Nowlin will be conducted on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elder John Myers, Officiating and Pastor Stedman A. Payne Jr., Eulogist. Interment will follow in the First Church of Jesus Cemetery, Hurt, Va. A visitation will be held Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services.The Nowlin Family has entrusted the professional services of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services.