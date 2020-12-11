James DeRoy Shaw Jr.
September 13, 1962 - December 9, 2020
James DeRoy "Jimmy" Shaw Jr., 58, of 55 Oliver Road, Altavista died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Rhonda Roach Shaw for 39 years.
He was born September 13, 1962 in Lynchburg, a son of the late James DeRoy Shaw Sr. and Elaine Shaw Chism. Jimmy loved motorcycles, antiques and racing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Travis Shaw and his wife, Hannah of Chatham; one brother, DeRoy St. John (Jean) of Altavista; three sisters, Debbie Hensley (Gary) of Altavista, Lorie Lewis (Thomas) of Nathalie and Denise Lewis of Hurt; a sister-in-law, Eunice Wachter of Forest; two brothers-in-law, Greg Roach of Hurt and Earnest Roach (Joan) of Chatham; two grandchildren, Addy Grace Shaw and Harper Gene Shaw; a number of nieces and nephews; and his pet cat, Skye.
He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Thomas Shaw.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Adams Family Cemetery, Hurt by the Rev. Whitfield Mayton.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 11, 2020.