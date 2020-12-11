Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James DeRoy Shaw Jr.
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
James DeRoy Shaw Jr.

September 13, 1962 - December 9, 2020

James DeRoy "Jimmy" Shaw Jr., 58, of 55 Oliver Road, Altavista died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Rhonda Roach Shaw for 39 years.

He was born September 13, 1962 in Lynchburg, a son of the late James DeRoy Shaw Sr. and Elaine Shaw Chism. Jimmy loved motorcycles, antiques and racing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Travis Shaw and his wife, Hannah of Chatham; one brother, DeRoy St. John (Jean) of Altavista; three sisters, Debbie Hensley (Gary) of Altavista, Lorie Lewis (Thomas) of Nathalie and Denise Lewis of Hurt; a sister-in-law, Eunice Wachter of Forest; two brothers-in-law, Greg Roach of Hurt and Earnest Roach (Joan) of Chatham; two grandchildren, Addy Grace Shaw and Harper Gene Shaw; a number of nieces and nephews; and his pet cat, Skye.

He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Thomas Shaw.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Adams Family Cemetery, Hurt by the Rev. Whitfield Mayton.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Dec
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Adams Family Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.