Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Arthur Slagle Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
James Arthur Slagle Jr.

James Arthur Slagle Jr., 90, of Lynchburg, passed on January 1, 2022. He was the husband of Lucy Jane Wall Slagle. He was born on January 11, 1931, the son of James Arthur Slagle Sr., and Bernice Burnelle Mcdonald Slagle.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lucy Jane Wall Slagle; his sons, James Arthur Slagle III, Kent Manley Jackson Jr., and William Scott Jackson; three grandchildren; Mary Ashton Slagle, Kent Manley Jackson III, and Grayson Jackson; nieces, nephews, and friends.

James was a veteran of the Korean War, a graduate of Ohio State University, and was employed by Babcock & Wilcox and Framatome for 40 years.

A memorial service will be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church columbarium 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Organ Fund. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory


Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church columbarium
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
We will forever remember Jim's quick wit and endless humor. He was always affable and gregarious. We send our love to Lucy and family, today and always
John & Susanne Bradley
January 11, 2022
Pamela Ballard
January 8, 2022
Lucy my thoughts are with you and the family. Due to prior commitments I will not be able to attend Jim´s service but my thoughts are with you. Hugs and love.
Sue Guthrie Ford
January 7, 2022
Joe and I send you and your family our sympathy. May you have peace.
Katherine Payne
January 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Will miss that smiling face and upbeat personality.
Patti & Jim Hughes
Friend
January 6, 2022
Lucy, I´m so sorry about Jim. What a wonderful man he was. He will be missed.
Ann Wallace
January 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Lucy I know you will miss him as well as his family. We will keep his memories in our hearts forever.
Bernice myers
Work
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results