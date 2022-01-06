James Arthur Slagle Jr.
James Arthur Slagle Jr., 90, of Lynchburg, passed on January 1, 2022. He was the husband of Lucy Jane Wall Slagle. He was born on January 11, 1931, the son of James Arthur Slagle Sr., and Bernice Burnelle Mcdonald Slagle.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lucy Jane Wall Slagle; his sons, James Arthur Slagle III, Kent Manley Jackson Jr., and William Scott Jackson; three grandchildren; Mary Ashton Slagle, Kent Manley Jackson III, and Grayson Jackson; nieces, nephews, and friends.
James was a veteran of the Korean War, a graduate of Ohio State University, and was employed by Babcock & Wilcox and Framatome for 40 years.
A memorial service will be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church columbarium 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Organ Fund. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
