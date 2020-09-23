James Sydnor "Jim" Reynolds, III
James Sydnor "Jim" Reynolds, III, devoted husband and proud father, died peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home in Prospect. He was 63.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rita C. Reynolds, of Prospect, Virginia; three children, Kristen R. Kiewiet de Jonge (Erik), of Henrico, Virginia, Lindsey R. Hix (Will) of Hixburg, Virginia, and James Sydnor (Jake) Reynolds, IV, (Renée) of Colonial Heights, Virginia. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lee Reynolds; and sister, Phyllis R. Colley, both of Red House, Virginia; and six grandchildren, Louisa, Alexander, and Vivienne Kiewiet de Jonge, Anniston and Sawyer Hix, and James Sydnor (Jay) Reynolds, V. He was preceded in death by his late father, James Sydnor Reynolds, II, of Red House, Virginia. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Celia Dunkley and Susan Campbell, and brother-in-law, John A. Campbell Jr.
The family will hold a drive-in memorial service on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the residence of his aunt, Betty Anne Petty,129 Lawyers Rd, in Red House, Virginia - the childhood home of his father. A larger celebration of Jim's life with friends and family will follow at a later date.
Jim's family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to his entire care team and countless family members and friends for their grace, love and kindness along the way. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations given in his name to be directed to the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, the Prince Edward County Rescue Squad, or the Angels Among Us initiative at the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2020.