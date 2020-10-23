James Walker SaundersJune 1, 1923 - October 21, 2020James Walker Saunders, 97, formerly of Piney River, and Newport News, went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was the devoted loving husband of his late wife, Elenora Martin Saunders, for almost 68 years.James was born in Nelson County, Va., on June 1, 1923, a son of Elisha Vernon Saunders and Lula Slaughter Saunders. He was the youngest of seven children. He was a United States Army veteran having served his country during World War II. He was employed with American Cyanamid for 25 years, Ford Motor Co. for one year, and Newport News Shipyard from 1972 until 1985 when he retired. Heloved country music and enjoyed playing his guitar, harp and piano. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.He was a member of Rose Union Baptist Church and attended Ivy Farms Baptist Church and Liberty Baptist Church when he lived in Newport News.He is survived by his daughter, Judy S. McCartney of Amherst, his son, Michael W. Saunders (DaNae) of Yorktown, daughter-in-law, Susan Saunders of Suffolk; grandchildren, Robert McCartney (Angela), Kim Restivo (Mark), Alaina Saunders (Kyle Sizemore), Megan Trainor (Cory), Stephen Saunders(Katie), Lindsay Saunders, Tara Herron (Jeff); great grandchildren, Brittany (Chris), Anna-Marie,Aleigha, Allyson, Ian and Adelyn; great great grandson, Hayden; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Saunders, son-in-law, Billy McCartney; brothers, Sidney and George; sisters, Belle, Irene, Margaret and Frances.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Rose Union Baptist Church, 955 Tye Brook Hwy., Piney River, Va., 22964.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Amherst Cemetery, Amherst, Virginia with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating.We will observe all Covid-19 precautions and face coverings will be required.Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).