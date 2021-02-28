James "Jimmy" Steven Yeatts Sr.
James "Jimmy" Steven Yeatts Sr. 84, of Goode, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Born on May 11, 1936, in Campbell County, He was the son of the late Clarence and Lora Yeatts.
Jimmy served as an Airman in the United States Airforce, retired from the Lynchburg Foundry and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and was loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steve Yeatts Jr.; siblings, Bernard Yeatts, Clarence Yeatts Jr., Loreen Stephens, Dorothy Cofer, Evelyn Scott, and Clara McCormick.
Jimmy is survived by wife of 62 years, Hollis Yeatts; children, Debra Emmerson (Tim), Vickie Yeatts (Craig) and Timmy Yeatts (Nichole); grandchildren, Travis Emmerson (Emily), Courtney Emmerson, Daniel Lee (Casey), Peyton Yeatts (Hilari), Stevie Yeatts. great grandchildren, Gavin Creasy, Colt Emmerson, Ryder and Blakeleigh Yeatts and Ivy Jean Yeatts; siblings, Ruby North, and Becky Jo Mack; a special niece, Terry Stinnett, a devoted family friend Teresa Collins and his special buddy, Andy.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. H. O. Tom Thomas officiating. Jimmy will lie in repose at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family, to send condolences please go to www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.