Jan Mae DouglasOn June 30, 2021, God called his angel, Mrs. Jan Mae Douglas, home. Jan was born on December 05, 1940, to the late Talmadge Berry and Julia B. Diggs.In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Douglas; son, Wallace Douglas; sister, Bessie Campbell; brothers, James and Winston Berry; and sister, Martha Hunt.She leaves behind to cherish her memories her siblings, Thomas Berry and Doris Anderson; children, Henry Jones (Darlene), Nancy Megginson (Gregg) and Michael Jones (Hope); grandchildren, Jermaine Woodson, Tiffany Jones, Jasmine Jones-Dupuy (Mark) and Jailynn Jones; great-grandchildren, Chandler Jones and Jaxx Jones-Dupuy; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. A viewing will take place Saturday, July 03, 2021 from 12-5 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Interment will be held at the Christian Aid Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.