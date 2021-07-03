Menu
Jan Mae Douglas
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Jan Mae Douglas

On June 30, 2021, God called his angel, Mrs. Jan Mae Douglas, home. Jan was born on December 05, 1940, to the late Talmadge Berry and Julia B. Diggs.

In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Douglas; son, Wallace Douglas; sister, Bessie Campbell; brothers, James and Winston Berry; and sister, Martha Hunt.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her siblings, Thomas Berry and Doris Anderson; children, Henry Jones (Darlene), Nancy Megginson (Gregg) and Michael Jones (Hope); grandchildren, Jermaine Woodson, Tiffany Jones, Jasmine Jones-Dupuy (Mark) and Jailynn Jones; great-grandchildren, Chandler Jones and Jaxx Jones-Dupuy; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. A viewing will take place Saturday, July 03, 2021 from 12-5 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Interment will be held at the Christian Aid Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace, always LOL JAN Mae
Pershing D Johnson
Family
July 4, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linwood Harris
Friend
July 3, 2021
My prays goes out to Henry,Nancy,Michae[, Your mother will be sadly miss and we had some good time when we were young, Rest in peace aunt Janet Ma
GARRY J Johnson
July 3, 2021
