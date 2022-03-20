Jane Driskill



May 7, 1931 - February 12, 2022



Jane Driskill died at age 90, on the morning of February 12, 2022, at the Penn Nursing Center in Reidsville, North Carolina, of renal failure. Her daughter and son-in-law were with her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Mutt" Driskill and by her adoptive parents, Richard and Lucille Henley also of Lynchburg.



She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, and spent most of her life there as a homemaker.



She had two children, James "Jimmy" Driskill, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Donna Knowlton, of Reidsville, N.C. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Dr. Stephen Knowlton and daughter-in-law, Janice Driskill. Her grandchildren include Steve Driskill of Forest, Va., Amy Plymale of Carrboro, N.C., Ian Martin of Greenville, S.C., and Kyle Martin of Todd, N.C. Great-grandchildren include Allie Plymale of Raleigh, N.C., Betsy Plymale of Carrboro, N.C., and Violette Martin of Todd, N.C.



She spent the last four years of her life at Brookdale Senior Living in Reidsville, N.C. She had many friends and good times there.



Funeral services were held graveside at Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg on Friday, February 18, 2022. Her family and friends were in attendance.



We will miss her feisty personality!



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.