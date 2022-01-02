Janet Rice Boley
Janet Rice Boley, 66, of Altavista passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Pastor Clifton Boley Sr.
Born in Bedford County, on November 28, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Donald Rice and Geraldine Mathews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Daniel Boley.
She is survived by her children, Cyndi Coleman of Hurt, Cliff Boley Jr. and his wife, Connie, of Gretna, Crystal Motley and her husband, Jerry of Hurt, and Sabrina Michalek and her husband, Kristopher, of Altavista; her siblings, Jeanne Matthews and her husband, David, of Courtland, Va., Allen Mathews and his wife, Chris, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Danny Rice and Brenda Trent, both of Lynchburg: 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Kenneth Goding.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor David Cash officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.