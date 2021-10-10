Janet Eagler
Janet Ann Christie Eagler, 86, of Bedford, passed away at Bedford County Nursing Home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was the wife of the late Steve Joseph Eagler,
Born in Patterson, New Jersey, on December 16, 1934, Janet was the daughter of the late David Christie and Dorothy Nussbaum Christie. She graduated from William Patterson Teacher's College in 1956 before traveling the world as a Navy wife. She and Steve lived in the Philippines, Kodiak Island, Alaska, Port Hueneme, California, and Virginia Beach until eventually moving to Bedford to raise their four children.
Janet is survived by her children, Steven Joel (Lee Ann) Eagler, Susan (Mark) May, Judy (Scott) Wilson, and Cindy (Doug) Eagler; her sister, Jean Steinman; her brother, David Christie; her grandchildren, Lauren, Katie, Christie, Hunter, Rutger, Cody, Anna, Sarah (Steve), and Nathan (Tabitha); five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Janet was an active member of the Bedford Presbyterian Church for 48 years, including many years as a moderator for the Presbyterian Women's Circle. She was active in Girl Scouts, 4-H, and Ponies of the Americas and known to her friends and family as an avid reader, talented gardener and devoted bird watcher. In her later years, she became involved in Bedford Christian Ministries, Book Club and sharing in her grandchildren's activities and accomplishments.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
Thanks to her caregivers and the staff at the Bedford County Nursing Home for their wonderful and loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made in Janet's name to Bedford Christian Ministries, the American Cancer Society
, or Bedford Presbyterian Church.
