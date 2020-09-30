Janet Mae Clement Nash
Janet Mae Clement Nash, 89, of Gladys, died on Monday, September 28, 2020.
She was born on March 23, 1931, a daughter of the late Gaston Mack Clement and Gaynelle Davidson Clement. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Hunter Nash; son, Dennis Nash; grandson, Eric Hubbard; son-in-law, Charles (Mac) Bailey; brother, Clarence Mack Clement; and sisters, Norma Clement Yeatts and Carlese Clement Puckett.
Janet lived her life with grace, strength, course, resilience and an abundance of love for her family.
She is survived by her best friend and sister-in-law, Bessie B. Nash; brother-in-law, Paul Nash; children, Beverly Fay Nash, Timothy Mack Nash (Emily), and Cynthia Nash Bailey; grandchildren, Robert Hubbard (Nicole), Justin Nash (Cyndal), Brian Hubbard (Jessica), Joshua Nash (Ashley), and Molly Jo Dobbins (Taylor); and great-grandchildren, Aiden and Alex Hubbard, Grady Hubbard, Henly and Ryder Nash, Kate and Declan Nash, Nyla Jo and Owen Dobbins.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Barrett officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Janet's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.