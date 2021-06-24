Menu
Janet Wilson Meredith
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Janet Wilson Meredith

Janet Wilson Meredith, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, went to be with her Lord on June 19, 2021. Janet was born on March 16, 1950, to the late Albert Wilson and the late Mary Reynolds Campbell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Wilson and sister, Faye Campbell Winston.

Janet was the wife, soulmate, and best friend of Woodrow (Rhody) Meredith for almost 52 years. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Blaire Meredith Drinkard, son-in-law, Jason, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Janet worked at Caskie & Frost Law Firm, E.C. Glass High School, and James T. Davis as an interior decorator which she loved. First and foremost, Janet was a loving wife and wonderful mother to Blaire. This she felt was her crowning achievement in life.

Although Janet suffered from multiple sclerosis for over 30 years which ravaged her body, she never let it affect her spirit. Even though in continual pain and confined to a wheelchair, she never lost her positive outlook on life or her love of the lord. She was an inspiration to so many and best friend to those around her. Rhody often wondered why Janet chose him and why he was the luckiest man in the world.

A celebration of Janet's life will be held in late summer of this year with information to follow. In lieu of flowers, which the family has requests you not send, please make donations in Janet's honor to the Lynchburg human Society or the Sardis United Methodist Church, 147 Sardis Road, Amherst, VA 24521.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rhody and Blaire, our hearts go out to you. We remember happy times, shared vacations, laughter and friendship. I remember Janet's beautiful smile, her laugh and her graceful way. She will be missed by family and friends.
Donna and Terry Whitlock
Friend
June 29, 2021
I WAS FROM THE GRADUATING OF 1981 AND ALWAYS REMEMBERED HER AS THE PERFECT SOUTHERN LADY .
BUTCH WRIGHT
School
June 26, 2021
Rhody, Blaire, and family; you are all in my thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry for you loss. Janet and I first met in DE class at E. C. Glass. Janet was such a nice person. She presevered through MS and I always admired what good care Rhody always took of her. Janet will certainly be missed.
Mark Faulconer
Friend
June 24, 2021
Rhody, I am very sorry to hear about Janet. She was a beautiful woman.
Rachel Mann
June 24, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Jean Burley Mauro
Jean Burley Mauro
June 24, 2021
Rhody & Blaire, I was so sad to hear of your loss. Janet was a inspiration to many - always had a smile on her face and never let her pain be the focus. May God bless you both with peace and comfort. Penny
Penny Irby Garber
Friend
June 24, 2021
Mr. Meredith and family ,So sorry to hear of your loss. May the good Lord comfort your heart.
RHONDA & Anthony EPPERSON
June 24, 2021
