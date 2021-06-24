Janet Wilson Meredith
Janet Wilson Meredith, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, went to be with her Lord on June 19, 2021. Janet was born on March 16, 1950, to the late Albert Wilson and the late Mary Reynolds Campbell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Wilson and sister, Faye Campbell Winston.
Janet was the wife, soulmate, and best friend of Woodrow (Rhody) Meredith for almost 52 years. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Blaire Meredith Drinkard, son-in-law, Jason, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Janet worked at Caskie & Frost Law Firm, E.C. Glass High School, and James T. Davis as an interior decorator which she loved. First and foremost, Janet was a loving wife and wonderful mother to Blaire. This she felt was her crowning achievement in life.
Although Janet suffered from multiple sclerosis for over 30 years which ravaged her body, she never let it affect her spirit. Even though in continual pain and confined to a wheelchair, she never lost her positive outlook on life or her love of the lord. She was an inspiration to so many and best friend to those around her. Rhody often wondered why Janet chose him and why he was the luckiest man in the world.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held in late summer of this year with information to follow. In lieu of flowers, which the family has requests you not send, please make donations in Janet's honor to the Lynchburg human Society or the Sardis United Methodist Church, 147 Sardis Road, Amherst, VA 24521.
