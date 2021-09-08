Janice Lynne Beard
July 28, 1961 - September 6, 2021
Janice Lynne Beard, 60, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Friday, July 28, 1961, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Dannie A. Beard and Shirley Fizer Beard.
Jan graduated from Radford University in 1983.
She is survived by her sons, Trey C. Campbell of Arlington, and Cole P. Campbell of Lynchburg; her sister, Maureen B. Miller of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her brothers, Richard D. Beard of Lynchburg, and Matthew W. Beard of Dry Fork; devoted niece, Cara D. Miller of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; along with other special nieces, nephews and family members. Jan also leaved behinds to mourn, her lifelong friends, Teri Royster of Richmond and Lisha Hanna of Stafford; as well as her much loved "Bulls Gurlz."
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
