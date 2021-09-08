Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Lynne Beard
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Janice Lynne Beard

July 28, 1961 - September 6, 2021

Janice Lynne Beard, 60, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Friday, July 28, 1961, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Dannie A. Beard and Shirley Fizer Beard.

Jan graduated from Radford University in 1983.

She is survived by her sons, Trey C. Campbell of Arlington, and Cole P. Campbell of Lynchburg; her sister, Maureen B. Miller of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her brothers, Richard D. Beard of Lynchburg, and Matthew W. Beard of Dry Fork; devoted niece, Cara D. Miller of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; along with other special nieces, nephews and family members. Jan also leaved behinds to mourn, her lifelong friends, Teri Royster of Richmond and Lisha Hanna of Stafford; as well as her much loved "Bulls Gurlz."

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Sep
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Dear Trey, Cole, Matt, Reenie, Doug and family, Our hearts share your deep grief as we loved Jan as our sister in law for many years. We have so many fond memories of her contagious laughter and smile. She was such a loving and devoted mother to her boys. I am sure if you asked her what her greatest accomplishment was in her life she would say Trey and Cole. She was one proud Momma! Jan was by far the best cook in the family and our family always thoroughly enjoyed her specialty mandarin orange cake at all the family holiday gatherings. No dessert ever came close to hers! As you all know so well , Jan was such a beautiful, caring and giving soul. She clung to her faith in God though the difficult times in her life that we all must face and was such a bright light to others marveling at her inner strength. I have no doubt that Jan is rejoicing in heaven with her Lord, angels and loved ones gone on before her. She is at peace and no longer suffering in this broken world of disease, pain and heartbreak. She will be so missed here on earth by everyone who had the privilege of being a part of her life. You all are in our thoughts and prayers now and in the days to come as we care for each of you deeply. God bless each of you and may God overwhelm you with his mighty love ,comfort and peace. In His Love, Debra and Wesley
Debra and Wesley Campbell
Family
September 9, 2021
Your Valtim Family
September 9, 2021
The Production Solutions Team
September 9, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy for Jan´s family. Jan and I went to school together and were friends as far back as Little League Football Cheerleaders. I loved her smile and laughter. She was a wonderful person. Prayers for her family as they go through this difficult time.
Jean Franklin Pinigis
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Jan's passing. She had the most wonderful laugh-- I can close my eyes and hear her. I know she leaves a huge void among her family and friends.
Donna StClair
September 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with the family and friends
Elizabeth Williams Newby
Friend
September 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Jan's passing. She was like an aunt to me growing up. Our families were very close and I have wonderful memories of her. May the Lord comfort her children, her family and friends during this very difficult time.
Leigh Ann Self
Friend
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results