Dear Trey, Cole, Matt, Reenie, Doug and family, Our hearts share your deep grief as we loved Jan as our sister in law for many years. We have so many fond memories of her contagious laughter and smile. She was such a loving and devoted mother to her boys. I am sure if you asked her what her greatest accomplishment was in her life she would say Trey and Cole. She was one proud Momma! Jan was by far the best cook in the family and our family always thoroughly enjoyed her specialty mandarin orange cake at all the family holiday gatherings. No dessert ever came close to hers! As you all know so well , Jan was such a beautiful, caring and giving soul. She clung to her faith in God though the difficult times in her life that we all must face and was such a bright light to others marveling at her inner strength. I have no doubt that Jan is rejoicing in heaven with her Lord, angels and loved ones gone on before her. She is at peace and no longer suffering in this broken world of disease, pain and heartbreak. She will be so missed here on earth by everyone who had the privilege of being a part of her life. You all are in our thoughts and prayers now and in the days to come as we care for each of you deeply. God bless each of you and may God overwhelm you with his mighty love ,comfort and peace. In His Love, Debra and Wesley

Debra and Wesley Campbell Family September 9, 2021