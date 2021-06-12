Janie Guthrie Crews
August 15, 1922 - June 9, 2021
HURT, Va.
Janie Guthrie Crews, age 98, of Hurt died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Gretna Health and Rehab Center.
Born on August 15, 1922 in Halifax County, she was a daughter of the late Claude Mason Guthrie and Lena Banks Guthrie. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Irvin Crews; two brothers, Claude Mason "Junior" Guthrie Jr. and Eugene "Gene" Breckenridge Guthrie; and two sisters, Cornelia Short, and Pauline Taylor.
Mrs. Crews was a lifelong member of Clover Bottom Baptist Church where she had perfect attendance at Sunday School for 48 years. She previously taught Sunday School Class and was an active member of the WMU Mission Group. She graduated from Volens High School in 1940 and retired from Daystrom Furniture Company in Halifax, Virginia.
She is survived by one daughter, Phyllis Crews Worsham and husband, Douglas of Hurt; two grandchildren, Douglas Worsham Jr. and wife, Kelli of Forest, and Angela Tarbert and husband, Ed of Chesterfield; and two great-grandchildren, Katlyn Tarbert, and Madison Tarbert.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Clover Bottom Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Johnny Roberts.
The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
The family suggests that those wishing to make contributions consider Clover Bottom Baptist Church, 7042 Stage Coach Road, Nathalie, VA 24577 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to the staff at Gretna Health and Rehab Center for their love and kindness and loving care that was provided.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 12, 2021.