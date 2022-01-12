Menu
Jasper Leroy "Lee" Parker
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Jasper Leroy "Lee" Parker

Jasper Leroy "Lee" Parker, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of the love of his life the late Carolyn Parker.

Born in Lynchburg on November 5, 1933, he was a son of the late Willie Parker and Violet Parker. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired marketing manager with Ericsson/ G.E. Always a superb athlete, Lee excelled in every sport he played. He held the record for the 100 yard dash at Brookville High School for over 20 years.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, William "Pete" Parker and Nannie Lou Reynolds.

He is survived by his children, Jane Wright of Lynchburg, and David Parker and his wife, Jennifer, of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, Samantha Fann, Savannah Parker, Parker Wright and Kennedy Wright; and one great-grandson, Luke David Fann.

A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Dennis Hollandsworth officiating.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sadden to see That Leroy had passed away...we were in a couple classes together at Brookville and he was such a good athlete..a great football player and he had a fabulous smile..I remember Carolyn as well..beautiful couple..May he rest in peace..My heart goes out to the family..
Carmilita
School
January 13, 2022
My sincere condolences to David and Jane. Your father was such a nice, nice man. I enjoyed our occasional chats. May he Rest In Peace.
Sue Etherton
Other
January 13, 2022
So many happy, funny memories of this man! Very thankful for the years our families were together. Much Love to Jane, David & Loved Ones.
Lori Simpson Merritt
January 13, 2022
My condolences to the family and friends of my neighbor.
Mel Parker
Friend
January 12, 2022
RIP Mr Parker. You were so kind. David and Jane and family so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you
Jacqueline
Friend
January 12, 2022
Jane I'm so sorry to hear about your Dad ,my Prayers an Thoughts are with you an your family ..
Cheryl Ruff
Family
January 12, 2022
Jane and David, so sorry to hear about your dad. My dad use to work with your dad and he was so upset when he heard, he thought so much of him. So many fond memories of your parents. Keeping each of you in prayer. Love Ya, Pam
Pam Megginson Mayberry
January 12, 2022
