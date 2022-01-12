Jasper Leroy "Lee" Parker
Jasper Leroy "Lee" Parker, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of the love of his life the late Carolyn Parker.
Born in Lynchburg on November 5, 1933, he was a son of the late Willie Parker and Violet Parker. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired marketing manager with Ericsson/ G.E. Always a superb athlete, Lee excelled in every sport he played. He held the record for the 100 yard dash at Brookville High School for over 20 years.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, William "Pete" Parker and Nannie Lou Reynolds.
He is survived by his children, Jane Wright of Lynchburg, and David Parker and his wife, Jennifer, of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, Samantha Fann, Savannah Parker, Parker Wright and Kennedy Wright; and one great-grandson, Luke David Fann.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Dennis Hollandsworth officiating.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 12, 2022.