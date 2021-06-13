Jean Cunningham Banton
Jean Cunningham Banton, 94, of Appomattox, died on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, W. Earley Banton.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., on March 26, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Violet Coleman and Newton H. Cunningham. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon King and husband, Melvin Douglas, and Terri Bryant all of Appomattox; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a special friend and confidant, Virginia Mitchell.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Liberty Cemetery officiated by Dr. Rusty Small. Please no visits to the home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Liberty Baptist Church, P.O. Box 485, Appomattox, VA 24522.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Appomattox Health for their care of Jean.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.