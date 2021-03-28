Jean Roberts Bradshaw



Jean Roberts Bradshaw went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2021, at the age of 90.



She is survived by her daughter, the Rev. Dr. Anita Bradshaw; her son, Dr. Brian Bradshaw (Susan), four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by her brother, Carl Roberts (Jane). She was predeceased by her husband, Edward S. Bradshaw; her parents, Abijah and Ruth Roberts; and her brothers, Chester and Lawrence.



Jean was born in Hampton, Virginia on Fort Monroe and graduated from Hampton High School. She worked for the York County Public Schools and Colonial National Historical Park as an administrative assistant. She was active in a number of churches as a member of the choir. She loved to sing and had a beautiful alto voice. Jean loved to travel with family and friends.



A graveside service for immediate family will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund, 528 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.



Whitten Funeral Homes



P.O.Box 489, Lynchburg VA 24505



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 28, 2021.