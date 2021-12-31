Oh, My Be-Loved Jean ❤ I Adored Her. She always had the Biggest Smile and a Big Hug, no matter when you would see her. She will Always have a Place in My Heart.



I send my Love and Condolences to All of her Family.



And, May the Love of Family and Friends get You through this Difficult Time.



Jasmeen Payne (aka) Millie Smith- DeLoatch & Sons

(Marcellus & Tai (Elvis) DeLoatch)

Jasmeen Payne Friend January 4, 2022