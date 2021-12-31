Menu
Jean Swanson Cardwell
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Dunbar High School
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Jean Swanson (Beverley) Cardwell

December 5, 1937 - December 25, 2021

It is with deep sadness and love that we announce the peaceful passing of Jean Swanson (Beverley) Cardwell.

Jean left us on December 25, 2021, after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a complex and rare neurological disease. Jean lived a wonderful life, full of love, passion, grace, and kindness. It is a testament to her beautiful soul that she transitioned on Christmas morning.

Her family and friends knew her as Jean Swanson or Swanson. She was known as Ms. Jean to the neighborhood children, Grandma Jean, Sugarmomma or Suggie to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. To everyone she was known as smart, committed, generous, elegant, funny, and a phenomenal wife and mother. Above all, Jean protected her family with a passion born of a mother's love!

Jean was born in Lynchburg, Va., to Willie Herbert and Candis Jordan Beverley, both of whom predeceased her. She was the youngest of eight siblings, six of whom predeceased her, Vernon B. Cheagle (Will), Florence B. Hunter (Robert), Hilda B. Tanner (John), Herbert Beverley (Vivian), Ben Alton Beverley (Delores), and Floyd (Johnnie Boy) Beverley (Rosa). She is survived by her sister, Marian (Honey) B. Miller (Raymond).

Jean married the love of her life on February 9, 1955. Thomas Joeleslie Cardwell Sr. known to everyone as Big Tommy predeceased her on November 29, 1996. They raised five exceptional children, who were the joy of her life, Renée (Ken Topping), Reva (James Cosby), Thomas also known as Tommy Jr. (Jan), Victor (Joann) and Bryan Kevin. Together they gave her nine grandchildren, Dara (Mike Hood), Tiffany, James, III also known as Jay (Jena), Alek (Brianna), Jordan, Victor also known as Max, Ariana, Cole, and Olivia. She had six great-grandchildren, Aria, Adonai, Thomas, Ada, Baylee, and Benjamin.

She touched so many lives and leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to remember her. While she shared a special bond with all her nieces and nephews, she shared a sisterly bond with her niece, Beverly Tanner McKelvin.

Jean was a proud graduate of Dunbar High School and spent her working years at General Electric in Lynchburg, where she rose to the position of line supervisor.

While in Lynchburg Jean enjoyed participating in the community. She was born and raised in Diamond Hill Baptist Church and was an active member and friend with her associates in the Ebonettes, and the CHUMS of Lynchburg. Jean spent the last eight (8) years in Centerville, Ohio with Reva and James where she was honored to be associated with the Top Ladies of Distinction of Dayton. She loved visiting her children and traveling with them. Christmas was her favorite holiday. We consider it a gift that she earned her angel wings on Christmas Day and was greeted by her Lord and her love Big Tommy.

Due to COVID restrictions a memorial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cure PSP at https://www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ CurePSP is a 501(c)(3) charity, and all gifts are tax-deductible.

Submitted with Eternal Love,

The Family

Community Funeral Home

909 Fith Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Burial Park
VA
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jan, Tommy & family,
I was so sorry to learn of the passing of your dear loved one. Please know that my thoughts, prayers and well wishes are with you during this very painful and difficult time.
Vivian Rhodes
Family
January 13, 2022
Oh, My Be-Loved Jean ❤ I Adored Her. She always had the Biggest Smile and a Big Hug, no matter when you would see her. She will Always have a Place in My Heart.

I send my Love and Condolences to All of her Family.

And, May the Love of Family and Friends get You through this Difficult Time.

Jasmeen Payne (aka) Millie Smith- DeLoatch & Sons
(Marcellus & Tai (Elvis) DeLoatch)
Jasmeen Payne
Friend
January 4, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Mrs. Cardwell was a kind and lovely lady. Condolences and prayers for her family.
Ann Marie Edmonds
Friend
January 3, 2022
Sending thoughts and prayers to the family. I worked with Jean for many years at GE and am saddened to hear of passing. She was wonderful mother, friend, and co-worker; I will truly miss her.
Daisy Jones
Friend
January 2, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Monica Cardwell
Friend
December 31, 2021
Dear Caldwell Family,
We were very saddened to hear of your mother's transition. Her kindness was ever-present to all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. May God's peace give you comfort and strength during this time.
"A mother is with us always, first in her lifetime then forever in our memory".
DeeDee Saunders & Veronica S. Minor
Deidre Saunders
Friend
December 31, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family. I will always remember your Mother’s easy smile and warm embrace whenever we crossed paths. May your many years of love, laughter and memories sustain you now and in the future.
Mallory (Powell) Anderson
Friend
December 31, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Mrs. Cardwell's passing. Grief can be so hard but know that your special memories and the love of family and friends will carry you through this difficult time. Remembering you and Mrs. Cardwell today and always.
Nanette White and Family
Friend
December 31, 2021
Sorry to hear about Mrs Cardwells passing. Our prayers are with your family, that you all will find comfort in the beautiful memories of your Mother.
Dodie White
Friend
December 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Ms. Jean. Such a beautiful woman inside and out. Wonderful memories from growing up on Monroe st with her and her family. She was a true gem. May God bless her family during this time.
Alrie Tracy
Neighbor
December 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May God Bless you always and be with you as you say your final goodbyes.
Carolyn (Rucker) Faucette
Friend
December 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
John Evans
Friend
December 28, 2021
