Jean Swanson (Beverley) Cardwell
December 5, 1937 - December 25, 2021
It is with deep sadness and love that we announce the peaceful passing of Jean Swanson (Beverley) Cardwell.
Jean left us on December 25, 2021, after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a complex and rare neurological disease. Jean lived a wonderful life, full of love, passion, grace, and kindness. It is a testament to her beautiful soul that she transitioned on Christmas morning.
Her family and friends knew her as Jean Swanson or Swanson. She was known as Ms. Jean to the neighborhood children, Grandma Jean, Sugarmomma or Suggie to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. To everyone she was known as smart, committed, generous, elegant, funny, and a phenomenal wife and mother. Above all, Jean protected her family with a passion born of a mother's love!
Jean was born in Lynchburg, Va., to Willie Herbert and Candis Jordan Beverley, both of whom predeceased her. She was the youngest of eight siblings, six of whom predeceased her, Vernon B. Cheagle (Will), Florence B. Hunter (Robert), Hilda B. Tanner (John), Herbert Beverley (Vivian), Ben Alton Beverley (Delores), and Floyd (Johnnie Boy) Beverley (Rosa). She is survived by her sister, Marian (Honey) B. Miller (Raymond).
Jean married the love of her life on February 9, 1955. Thomas Joeleslie Cardwell Sr. known to everyone as Big Tommy predeceased her on November 29, 1996. They raised five exceptional children, who were the joy of her life, Renée (Ken Topping), Reva (James Cosby), Thomas also known as Tommy Jr. (Jan), Victor (Joann) and Bryan Kevin. Together they gave her nine grandchildren, Dara (Mike Hood), Tiffany, James, III also known as Jay (Jena), Alek (Brianna), Jordan, Victor also known as Max, Ariana, Cole, and Olivia. She had six great-grandchildren, Aria, Adonai, Thomas, Ada, Baylee, and Benjamin.
She touched so many lives and leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and friends to remember her. While she shared a special bond with all her nieces and nephews, she shared a sisterly bond with her niece, Beverly Tanner McKelvin.
Jean was a proud graduate of Dunbar High School and spent her working years at General Electric in Lynchburg, where she rose to the position of line supervisor.
While in Lynchburg Jean enjoyed participating in the community. She was born and raised in Diamond Hill Baptist Church and was an active member and friend with her associates in the Ebonettes, and the CHUMS of Lynchburg. Jean spent the last eight (8) years in Centerville, Ohio with Reva and James where she was honored to be associated with the Top Ladies of Distinction of Dayton. She loved visiting her children and traveling with them. Christmas was her favorite holiday. We consider it a gift that she earned her angel wings on Christmas Day and was greeted by her Lord and her love Big Tommy.
Due to COVID restrictions a memorial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cure PSP at https://www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/
CurePSP is a 501(c)(3) charity, and all gifts are tax-deductible.
Submitted with Eternal Love,
The Family
Community Funeral Home
909 Fith Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 31, 2021.