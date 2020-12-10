Jeanne Lee Colmore
September 5, 1939 - December 6, 2020
Jeanne Lee Colmore embraced sunset on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Lynchburg Health and Rehab. She was born on September 5, 1939 to the late Mr. Roma Lee and Mrs. Hannah W. Colmore. She was also preceded in death by her brother, the Rev. Roma Lee Colmore Jr. and her sister, Ms. Muriel C. Liggon.
Left to cherish her memories are two sisters, Mrs. Gwendolyn C. Foster (Lewin) Kissimmee, Fla., Missionary Sandra C. Braxton, of Lynchburg, Va.; her devoted brother, Deacon Sylvester L. Colmore (Eloise); a host of nieces, nephews; great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces; three devoted cousins, JoAnn and Richard Warrick and Ms. Barbara Taylor; devoted friends, Ms. Linda P. Wells and Fredicka Wayne Hendricks (Beautician); and other devoted and caring friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Lynchburg Health and Rehab.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Elder Rosezetta Frazier, officiating. Ms. Colmore will be on view from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to services on Saturday. Family and friends may also view on Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Masks are required. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.