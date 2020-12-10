Menu
Jean Lee Colmore
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Jeanne Lee Colmore

September 5, 1939 - December 6, 2020

Jeanne Lee Colmore embraced sunset on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Lynchburg Health and Rehab. She was born on September 5, 1939 to the late Mr. Roma Lee and Mrs. Hannah W. Colmore. She was also preceded in death by her brother, the Rev. Roma Lee Colmore Jr. and her sister, Ms. Muriel C. Liggon.

Left to cherish her memories are two sisters, Mrs. Gwendolyn C. Foster (Lewin) Kissimmee, Fla., Missionary Sandra C. Braxton, of Lynchburg, Va.; her devoted brother, Deacon Sylvester L. Colmore (Eloise); a host of nieces, nephews; great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces; three devoted cousins, JoAnn and Richard Warrick and Ms. Barbara Taylor; devoted friends, Ms. Linda P. Wells and Fredicka Wayne Hendricks (Beautician); and other devoted and caring friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Lynchburg Health and Rehab.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Elder Rosezetta Frazier, officiating. Ms. Colmore will be on view from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to services on Saturday. Family and friends may also view on Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Masks are required. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Dec
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Dear Family it has been one year since the passing of Jeanne and I want you to know that you are in my prayers. The loss of a member of the family circle is always a heavy burden to bare however I continue to pray that God will lift you as in Footprints in the sand to alleviate some of the weight from your hearts. Clara Lea Colmore King
Clara Lea Colmore King
Family
December 4, 2021
To the family I am saddened to hear of the passing of Jean and would like to send my heartfelt prayer that God will give you Peace and Comfort in the days to come.
Clara Lea Colmore King
December 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Praying for healing for your family
Raymond III & Scottie B Ferguson
December 11, 2020
