Jean DavidsonJean Davidson, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. A private memorial service will be held at the Old City Cemetery Scattering Garden. The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 2 until 3 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory