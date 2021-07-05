I know that Jean is happy to see Bob now. She was so looking forward to seeing him, and Lottie, and Mama Owen, and so many other friends and family members. She was always looking forward to standing in awe of the Lord with them, hopefully with clothes brought up for them, as she loved to joke. I wasn't able to come to the visitation or funeral because of an emergency shift at work, but Jean, Ben, and Bev, ya'll will be in my heart all day, and I'm going to keep praying for ya'll in the weeks to come.

Zach Porton Friend July 10, 2021