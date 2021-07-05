Jean Elizabeth Davis
September 8, 1930 - July 2, 2021
Jean Elizabeth Hogan Davis, 90, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury. She was born on September 8, 1930, in Lynchburg, Va., to Frankie Owen Hogan and Herndon Austin Hogan.
She graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1947 and went on to graduate with her R.N. degree from Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She was married to Robert Davis on February 7, 1953. They settled in Holmdel, N.J. to raise two adopted children and her great joy was raising her family. She was employed for fifteen years at Brookdale Community College as secretary to the president. Jean returned to Lynchburg in 1997 and has resided at Westminster Canterbury since 2004. She was an active member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church. She loved getting to know people and touched many lives in the community. Reading was one of her favorite pursuits and she shared and gifted many of her books. Her generosity, wit and detailed loving advice will long be remembered. Jean's greatest legacy will be her infectious laughter and joy she shared with everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Davis and sister, Lois Everette.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly D. Musselwhite (Daniel) of Wendell, N.C.; son, Benjamin Davis of Topanga, Calif.; grandchildren, Danielle Musselwhite of Raleigh, N.C., and Chaz Musselwhite, of Greenville, S.C.; nephew, Steve Everett of Forest, Va.; and niece, Mary Taylor Renshaw of Hardy, Va.
The family's heartfelt appreciation goes out to the staff of Westminster Canterbury and caregivers, Nannie Crawford and Jean's cousin, Alice Marie Bailey, for all of their wonderful service and kindness.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. in Virginia Memorial Park with Chaplain Bill Dawson officiating. A reception will be held at Diuguid's at 1 p.m. after the service. Please feel free to attend any or all of the above.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation Fund, 501 V.E.S. Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 434-385-8900, is serving the family. To send on-line condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
.
Diuguiud Funeral Service & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2021.