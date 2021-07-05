Menu
Jean Elizabeth Davis
1930 - 2021
1930
2021
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Jean Elizabeth Davis

September 8, 1930 - July 2, 2021

Jean Elizabeth Hogan Davis, 90, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury. She was born on September 8, 1930, in Lynchburg, Va., to Frankie Owen Hogan and Herndon Austin Hogan.

She graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1947 and went on to graduate with her R.N. degree from Virginia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She was married to Robert Davis on February 7, 1953. They settled in Holmdel, N.J. to raise two adopted children and her great joy was raising her family. She was employed for fifteen years at Brookdale Community College as secretary to the president. Jean returned to Lynchburg in 1997 and has resided at Westminster Canterbury since 2004. She was an active member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church. She loved getting to know people and touched many lives in the community. Reading was one of her favorite pursuits and she shared and gifted many of her books. Her generosity, wit and detailed loving advice will long be remembered. Jean's greatest legacy will be her infectious laughter and joy she shared with everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Davis and sister, Lois Everette.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly D. Musselwhite (Daniel) of Wendell, N.C.; son, Benjamin Davis of Topanga, Calif.; grandchildren, Danielle Musselwhite of Raleigh, N.C., and Chaz Musselwhite, of Greenville, S.C.; nephew, Steve Everett of Forest, Va.; and niece, Mary Taylor Renshaw of Hardy, Va.

The family's heartfelt appreciation goes out to the staff of Westminster Canterbury and caregivers, Nannie Crawford and Jean's cousin, Alice Marie Bailey, for all of their wonderful service and kindness.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. in Virginia Memorial Park with Chaplain Bill Dawson officiating. A reception will be held at Diuguid's at 1 p.m. after the service. Please feel free to attend any or all of the above.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation Fund, 501 V.E.S. Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 434-385-8900, is serving the family. To send on-line condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguiud Funeral Service & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2021.
Jul
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory Wiggington Rd. Chapel
811 Wiggington Rd, Lynchburg, VA
Jul
10
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jul
10
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
Sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg.
I'm glad I got to know Jean. We sat near each other at church. She loved getting to know people. She told me once that living at Westminster Canterbury was like going back to college. She loved the Lord and she loved her family. Sincerely, Brenda Read
BRENDA READ
Friend
July 14, 2021
I know that Jean is happy to see Bob now. She was so looking forward to seeing him, and Lottie, and Mama Owen, and so many other friends and family members. She was always looking forward to standing in awe of the Lord with them, hopefully with clothes brought up for them, as she loved to joke. I wasn't able to come to the visitation or funeral because of an emergency shift at work, but Jean, Ben, and Bev, ya'll will be in my heart all day, and I'm going to keep praying for ya'll in the weeks to come.
Zach Porton
Friend
July 10, 2021
Jean would so graciously invite us to dinner from time to rime and I loved discussing books with her. She always had a huge stack to talk about. She was funny and made me smile and I enjoyed spending time with her. She will be missed.
Randy & Jeanne Kent
Other
July 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss . Prayers for Jean and the family .
Pam and Bob Thompson
Friend
July 6, 2021
