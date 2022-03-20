Jean V. Davis
Jean V. Davis, of Westminster Canterbury, died peacefully at Lynchburg General Hospital on March 11, 2022. She was born in Clinton, Iowa, on May 3, 1946, to Gladys and Richard Valentine. She attended the University of Iowa and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where she obtained Bachelors and Masters Degrees in French.
After college and graduate school, Jean taught French at the high school level in Connecticut and New York. She subsequently had a career in marketing for a savings bank in New York, where she obtained an MBA from New York University, before moving to Florida with her husband Randy where she served as an office manager in his family's mobile home park business.
Following Jean and Randy's retirement, they moved to Westminster Canterbury where they made many new friends. Jean was active in many activities, and served on Residents' Council, as Chair of the annual fall bazaar, and as Vice Chair of the Foundation Board.
In addition to her husband, Randy, she is survived by her sister, Janis Lutz (George) of Modoc, S.C.; niece, Rachel Hinson (Thomas) of Charlotte, N.C.; niece, Hannah Wade (Christian) of Tacoma, Wash.; niece, Aimee Davis of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and brother-in-law, Mike Davis of Norwalk, Conn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Fellowship Endowment Fund, or the Payne Family Employee Education Fund, of the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, would be appreciated.\
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.