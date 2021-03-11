Papa John, Rick, John, and Family, I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of Mama Jean. She was the funny, genuine, truthful, loving Mama Jean to all who grew up at Keystone Baptist, the sweetest Lady I´ve ever known. Her and Papa John were the ones everybody clinged to as teens and young adults. What a testimony of true love and Christian Faith. She is loved. May Jean Loving rest in peace and rise in glory. My sincere thoughts and prayers are with all of you.

Sheila Marie Wilson March 11, 2021