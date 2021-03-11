Jean Leech Loving
Jean Leech Loving, 91, of Lynchburg passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Born in Natural Bridge, Virginia, on May 15, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Emmett. R. and Mabel Stoner Leech.
Jean was a graduate of Natural Bridge High School where she was a member of the "Lady Rockets" women's basketball team a sport she continued while attending Phillips Business College in Lynchburg Virginia. It was at Phillips that she met her husband of 71 years, John C. Loving. After briefly working she took on the role she loved the most - a full-time mom and volunteer.
She was a member of College Hill Baptist Church and taught Sunday School before becoming a founding member of Keystone Baptist Church where she served for 20 years as their financial secretary. She was also a leader of various youth and mission programs and long-time member of the choir.
One of her greatest joys was the years she served as a volunteer leader of the Ageless Wonders and Golden Merrymakers senior citizen entertainment troupes. During that time, she had the honor of performing at The White House, on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, the Virginia Governor's Inauguration, Disney World and for churches and civic organizations in major cities throughout the United States and Canada.
For over 30 years she served as a hospital volunteer working at both Virginia Baptist and Lynchburg General Hospitals. It was during this time that she started knitting caps for newborns during her spare time in the evenings. By the time she retired as a volunteer she had provided the hospital with well over a thousand of these tiny caps.
When she was not busy with family and volunteer activities Jean could be found in her yard working with John planting and tending to their many scrubs and flower beds or enjoying her other hobby painting.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Graham S. Leech, Malcolm R. Leech; sisters, Betsy Haskins, Edna Clarke, Doug Campbell, Gale Wirt; and daughter-in-law, Debra M. Loving.
Jean is survived by her husband, John; sons, John C. Loving Jr., Richard W. Loving and wife, Robin McCraw Loving; five grandchildren, Jonathan Loving and wife, Jessica, Richard L. Loving, Josh Loving and wife, Ngoc, Faith Veach and husband, Travis, Meredith Guarino and husband, Adam; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Dr. J. Monty Fox and the Rev. David Hill.
The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Keystone Baptist Church, 212 Fleetwood Drive, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501.
The family expresses our sincere appreciation to the staff of Centra Hospice for their wonderful and loving care these past several weeks.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 11, 2021.