Jean Nash
Jean Nash

Jean Megginson Nash, 91, of Pumping Station Road, Appomattox, died on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Babcock Manor. She was the widow of Harold Thomas Nash Sr.

Born in Appomattox County, April 7, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Ella Virginia Spradlin and Samuel Thomas Megginson.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Derek Nash and Jason Nash; and a great-grandson, Connor Alexander Nash all of Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, H.T. Nash Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at New Concord Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rev. Reggie Warren officiating.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Concord Presbyterian Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
For sweet Jean who loved my harp music.
I loved playing for her and others at Babcock Manor. She made me feel special. Sending my love to the family.❤
Sue Eggleston
Friend
September 27, 2021
I got to know Jean while visiting my Aunt at Babcock Manor.
I always enjoyed her....and I always felt better knowing they were there for each other.
She will be missed.
Lynn Wilmoth
Lynn Wilmoth
Friend
September 27, 2021
