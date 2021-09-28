Jean Nash
Jean Megginson Nash, 91, of Pumping Station Road, Appomattox, died on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Babcock Manor. She was the widow of Harold Thomas Nash Sr.
Born in Appomattox County, April 7, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Ella Virginia Spradlin and Samuel Thomas Megginson.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Derek Nash and Jason Nash; and a great-grandson, Connor Alexander Nash all of Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, H.T. Nash Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at New Concord Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rev. Reggie Warren officiating.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.