Jean Sykes Skeen
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Jean Sykes Skeen

September 23, 1940 - April 8, 2022

Jean Sykes Skeen, 81, of Lynch Station, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg. She was the wife of the late Grady Marvin Skeen Jr. for fifty-four years.

She was born September 23, 1940, in Burlington, N.C., the daughter of the late Nelson and Florence Dudley Sykes. She was a member of Mount Hermon United Methodist Church and a retired employee of BGF Industries She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Skeen Towler of Lynchburg; one granddaughter, Hannah G. Towler of Altavista; and her son-in-law, Michael G. Towler, also of Altavista.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Dr. Dawn Compton with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends immediately prior to the service from 1 until 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Mount Hermon United Methodist Church, 171 Mt. Hermon Rd., Lynch Station, VA 24571, or Alzheimer's Asso., 355 Rio Road West, Ste. 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St, Altavista, VA
Apr
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Finch and Finch Chapel
809 Main St, Altavista, VA
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
