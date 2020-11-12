Jean Wooldridge Seay
Jean Wooldridge Seay, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Summit. He was the wife of the late George Eugene Seay.
Born in Lynchburg, on March 19, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James Edward Wooldridge and Etta Harris Wooldridge. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Wooldridge and Hubert Wooldridge.
Jean retired from Belk department store and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, George W. Seay and his wife, Charlotte, of Bumpass, and James A. Seay and his wife, Kimberly, of Mosley; two sisters, Shirley Tucker of Appomattox, and Jewel Moon of Stuarts Draft; one brother, Edward N. Wooldridge of Forest; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Rasnake officiating.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 12, 2020.