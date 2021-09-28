Jeanette Campbell Lloyd
April 20, 1935 - September 25, 2021
On Saturday, September 25, 2021, Jeanette Campbell Lloyd was called home to be with her LORD in Heaven. She was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Jeanette was born in Amherst County on April 20, 1935 to her loving parents, Woody Gordon Campbell and his wife, Elizabeth.
Jeanette was a retired clerk from Sardis Grocery. Her customers thought highly of her and she never met a stranger. She was musically inclined and enjoyed playing her guitar and singing with family and friends. But her life was really into her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, sisters, and friends. Family gatherings and visits with her friends were some of her favorite things in life that brought joy to her heart.
Jeanette loved to go to church and fellowship with everyone there. She was a life time member of Central Baptist Church in Lowesville, Virginia.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her first husband, Owen Dempsey Hudson, and also by her second husband, William Eugene Lloyd. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Woody and Elizabeth Campbell.
Jeanette has left her loving memories to her daughters, Gail H. Martin and her husband, Allen and Stephanie Dawn Lloyd. She also has left her memories with her grandchildren, Lee Marshall (Jessica), Daniel Marshall, Geoffery Marshall (Melondy), Crystal Martin (Marvin), and Christopher Martin. She also is survived by five great-grandchildren, Lily, Greyson, Paisley, Kaden, and Aiden. She also is survived by her sisters, Vernice Watts, Shirley Adams (Jesse), and Nellie White (Ray), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday evening, September 28, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Driskill Funeral Chapel, 201 Grandview Drive, Amherst, Va.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Driskill Funeral Chapel. Interment will be held at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery on Thrashers Creek Road in Amherst, Va.
Driskill Funeral Chapel of Amherst, Virginia is assisting and caring for the family. For more information go to www.driskillfuneralchapel.com
.
Driskill Funeral Chapel
201 Grandview Drive, Amherst VA. 24521
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.