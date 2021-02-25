Jeanette Davis ScottJeanette Davis Scott, 80, gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was a member of Altha Grove Baptist Church. She was born on July 31, 1940 in Forest, Va., the daughter of the late Jeff Davis and Susie Davis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Keith Scott; a daughter, Marie Scott; brother Lowell Davis; sister-in-law, Marie Davis; brothers-in-law, Lenwood Scott and Carlton Ferguson.She is survived by a daughter, Viola Scott; three grandchildren, David Scott, Zachery Scott and Davarus Scott (Kenyetta); daughter-in-law, Barbara Scott; two brothers, Willie Davis of Washington, D.C. and Carol Davis (Alma) of Greensboro, N.C.; five sisters, Gertude Scott, Jean Ferguson (twin), Betty Harris, Evelyn Higginbotham (Wallace) and Peggy Ferguson (Rodney) all of Lynchburg; sister-in-law, Catherine Davis of Lynchburg, Va.; brother-in-law, Charlie Scott of Forest, Va. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Jeanette loved her family and enjoyed being with them. Jeanette also loved music, singing and dancing.The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Green, Lynchburg General Hospital and Runk & Pratt, Forest, Va. for their excellent care.There will be no visitation at the home because of COVID-19.A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Altha Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Forest, Va. Please continue to follow the CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. Masks will be required.Community Funeral Home directing.