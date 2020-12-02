Menu
Jeanie Lou Nuckols Martin
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Jeanie Lou Nuckols Martin

Jeanie Lou Nuckols Martin, 73, of Lexington, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born on March 18, 1947, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Wilson Nuckols and Myra Tomlin Nuckols.

Surviving are her husband, Rodney S. Martin; children, Carolyn Hill (Wayne), Marsha Wade, Rodney S. Martin and fiancée, Joyce Zollman, and Bernard Martin (Theresa); eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Stanley, Jeannie, Myra, Megan, Joshua, Samantha, and JR; nine great grandchildren; sister, Ann Horne; and brother, Bernard W. Nuckols.

A service will be at a later time.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 2, 2020.
