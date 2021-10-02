Jeff S. Gore
Jeffrey Shawn Gore, age 54, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
He was born on August 26, 1967, in Columbus, Miss., son of Edward Eugene Gore and Shelve Myers Bell. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Albert and Annie Gore; his maternal grandparents, Wrilen and Vivian Myers; father-in-law William McClenny; and brother-in-law, Billy McClenny.
Jeff worked as a Project Manager for A & L Electrical and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, spending time with his children, playing guitars and vacationing at Portsmouth Island, N.C., and Hilton Head, S.C. with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Kathy McClenny Gore and his children, Harrison Grey Gore and Ashlin McKenzie Gore. He is also survived by a half-brother, Gene Gore; stepbrother Mark Rigdon; stepsisters, Suzey Rigdon Hooper and Candi Rigdon Aziz; sister-in-law, Robin Ayers and her husband, Kemo; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Overbey; brothers-in-law, Matt McClenny and Rob McClenny and his wife, Lacon; stepfather, Roger Bell; stepmother, Gayle Gore; nieces, Alex Ayers and Meredith McClenny; and his nephew, Zach Ayers.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, with a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Carroll Martin immediately following at 3 p.m. at the Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Jeff's name may do so to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502, www.lynchburghumane.org
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 2, 2021.