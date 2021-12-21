Menu
Jennifer Blankenship Layne
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Jennifer Blankenship Layne

Jennifer Blankenship Layne, 47, of Evington, Va., died on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was the loving wife of David Layne for 24 years.

Jennifer was born in December 1974, in Lynchburg, Va., a daughter of David Blankenship and the late Ruth Turner Blankenship. She was an educator with Classical Conversations for many years and was a member of Langhorne Chapel Community Church.

In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her children, Johnathan Layne (Kristian), Christine, Daniel, and Sabrina Layne; grandson, Jackson Layne; brothers, Brian and Mark Blankenship; stepbrother, Ricky Blankenship and stepsister, Brittany Blankenship.

Jennifer was also preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Turner Blankenship, her stepmother, Lillian Blankenship, and her brother, Scott Blankenship.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of Jennifer's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Langhorne Chapel Community Church with Pastor Dwight Weaver officiating. Interment will follow in Altavista Memorial Park.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Langhorne Chapel Community Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to each of Jennifer's precious family members whom she loves so deeply. I have such special memories of her and her family from classical conversations days and I am praying that her love for you and for learning will be felt strongly in each of your hearts forever. Praying for Jennifer's precious family. God bless each of you. Many blessings, Mary Prentice and family
Mary Prentice
Friend
December 23, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ruth Ann Ratliff
December 22, 2021
Kim and Kathy Millner
December 22, 2021
David, I am so sorry for your loss. Everyone at Jamerson-Lewis is praying for you and your family.
William Cook
December 21, 2021
David and family I am so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you.
James Laverty
December 21, 2021
David and family, I am very saddened to hear of Jennifer's passing. My prayers are with you and family during this very difficult time.
Sharon Thomas
Friend
December 21, 2021
It was a privilege to know Jennifer. Praying God's abundant blessings for Jennifer's family.
Gretchen Heinrich
Work
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results