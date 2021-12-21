Jennifer Blankenship Layne
Jennifer Blankenship Layne, 47, of Evington, Va., died on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was the loving wife of David Layne for 24 years.
Jennifer was born in December 1974, in Lynchburg, Va., a daughter of David Blankenship and the late Ruth Turner Blankenship. She was an educator with Classical Conversations for many years and was a member of Langhorne Chapel Community Church.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her children, Johnathan Layne (Kristian), Christine, Daniel, and Sabrina Layne; grandson, Jackson Layne; brothers, Brian and Mark Blankenship; stepbrother, Ricky Blankenship and stepsister, Brittany Blankenship.
Jennifer was also preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Turner Blankenship, her stepmother, Lillian Blankenship, and her brother, Scott Blankenship.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of Jennifer's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Langhorne Chapel Community Church with Pastor Dwight Weaver officiating. Interment will follow in Altavista Memorial Park.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2021.