Jeremy David Dudinow
Jeremy David Dudinow, age 43, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1977 in Lynchburg, son of Jan M. Dudinow and Suzanne B. Gowen.
Jeremy was a member of Holy Cross Catholic church and worked for England Stove. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer G. Dudinow; a son, Gabriel Gallagher; a sister, Cindy Ann Dudinow and his step-father, Randy Gowen.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m., on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
.
The family requests that flowers, be omitted and memorials be made to the American Cancer Society
or The Muscular Dystrophy Association
.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.