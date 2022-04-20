Menu
Jeremy Dale Heflin
1977 - 2022
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston
Jeremy Dale Heflin

April 5, 1977 - April 18, 2022

Jeremy Dale Heflin, 45, of Bedford, Va., passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on Tuesday, April 5, 1977, in Lynchburg, a son of Annie Evans Heflin of Lynch Station who survives and the late Michael Ross Heflin Sr. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Pamela Ann Heflin.

He was employed by Precision Fabrics.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, James Holden; his daughter, Taylor Holden Ford (Steven); and his brother, Michael R. Heflin Jr. (Cynthia).

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Independence Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Foster officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. preceding the service at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 20, 2022.
