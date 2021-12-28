Jerlene Witcher James
Jerlene Witcher James, of Rustburg, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be in the New Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the funeral home. Concolences may be emailed to [email protected]
m. Please continue to follow the CDC Guidelines and Regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.
Community Funeral Home directing
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 28, 2021.