Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerlene Witcher James
FUNERAL HOME
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Jerlene Witcher James

Jerlene Witcher James, of Rustburg, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be in the New Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is receiving friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the funeral home. Concolences may be emailed to [email protected]m. Please continue to follow the CDC Guidelines and Regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.

Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My prayers are with all of you.
Ernestine White
Family
December 29, 2021
May God bless the James family in this time of sorrow.
Charlie & Emma Waugh
Family
December 29, 2021
Sending hugs and prayers to the James family.
Dwight & Cecelia Ducksworth
Family
December 29, 2021
Rest in Paradise Auntie
Sedrick James
Family
December 28, 2021
She was my great aunt who I loved dearly and she will most certainly be missed
Sedrick James
Family
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results