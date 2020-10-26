Jerome Robert Bethel
Jerome Robert Bethel, 67, of Amherst passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was the husband of Donna Bethel.
Born in Lynchburg on August 18, 1953 he was a son of the late Robert Bethel and Ruby Bethel. Jerome was a retired owner operator of Bethel Welding and a member of Popular United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman and sportsman who loved fishing, hunting and his lake family.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Stephanie Bethel.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Jeremy Bethel of Amherst; a stepson, Brandon Franklin of Amherst; three siblings, Carrie Davila and her husband, Jose of Monroe, Beth Pierce and her husband, Richard of Palmyra and Roberta Mays of Amherst; and Papa to Haley and Brandon "Little Man" Franklin.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Day officiating. Burial will follow in Amherst Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
In lieu of flowers family asked that you consider donating to the Amherst Humane Society or a local charity of your choice.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 26, 2020.