Jerry Lee Hartless Sr.
My father was born on January 25, 1935, in Madison Heights, Va., the eldest child of Hennie Ray Doss Hartless and Lloyd Andrew Hartless. He was a life-long resident of Lynchburg and he died peacefully in Lynchburg, Va., at Forest Health and Rehabilitation on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was predeceased on September 13, 2010, by Dorothy Mae Wood Hartless.
In his youth, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Donner where he fulfilled his dream of serving his country and traveling the world. He retired for BWXT Nuclear Operations Group at the Mt. Athos Facility with over 30 years of proud service.
During the past twenty years, my father suffered with difficult health issues and also Alzheimer's disease. Even with the many challenges he faced later in life, he never forgot who his family was or how much he loved them. He found great solace in the teachings of the Bible, and he placed his complete trust in Jesus to help and guide him. He always was up early to watch "preaching" on television Sunday mornings.
My dad was a simple man, being a child of the Depression Era, facing hard financial times and sometimes an uncertain future. There is nothing he liked better than a big pot of pinto beans and fresh baked cornbread from my mom's old cast iron skillet, along with a fresh pot of coffee. He relished being on a lake or river fishing in our local area or going on a trip to saltwater fish, which was his favorite hobby. He also enjoyed going "hunting", but he always came home empty handed. He simply enjoyed being outdoors and he loved the peace and solitude that came with walking through the woods at first light. My father was a Miami Dolphins fan for over 30 years and an avid Chicago Cubs fan for 20 years. His Cubs finally won the World Series in 2016, which is something we often reminisced about. If he missed a Cubs game, that man was grumpy for days! Lastly, he loved music. When you went to see him, he always had something playing… usually loudly... Country, Bluegrass, or Jazz.
Jerry is survived by his brother, Lloyd Carlton Hartless of Lynchburg, Va., whom my dad always called "Brother", never Lloyd. There is no amount of thanks or gratitude I can express to my uncle for all of the help and encouragement he gave to my father these past few years, especially as his health declined. His survivors also include his two children, Jerry Lee Hartless Jr. of Waynesboro, Pa., and Heather Raye Hartless, of Hurt, Va.; a grandson, Keenan R. Hartless, of Richmond, Va.; and a niece, Terry Hartless Childers of Lynchburg, Va.
The road was not always smooth, and there were many times we got lost along the way, but in the end, we got through it together. I'll see you on the other side. I love you Pop!
The family will hold a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
My dad was a dedicated supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. I know he would appreciate donations to help the children of St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
