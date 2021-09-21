I worked with Jerry for 20 years. I spent many a shift with him, day or night, as he ran the factory control system. He was cool and collected under any circumstances, and he knew his job well. We had a lot of interesting conversations on the late shifts and I was proud to know him, and enjoyed his dry sense of humor. It's good to know that he has such a supportive family, and that he's with his Savior now that this life is over.

Lannis Selz Work September 22, 2021