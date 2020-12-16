Menu
Jerry Wayne Rowlett
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Titzer Family Funeral Homes - Evansville
100 E Columbia St
Evansville, IN
Jerry Wayne Rowlett

September 15, 1953 - December 2, 2020

Jerry Wayne Rowlett, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. He was born on September 15, 1953, in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Sue Bragg; his stepfather, Edward C. Bragg; two brothers, Mickey L. Rowlett and Mark A. Bragg; and his sister-in-law, Michelle "Mikki" Bragg.

He is survived by two stepsisters, Cynthia B. Lane and Katherine B. Carlson; and a stepbrother, Stanford L. Bragg. He is also survived by many loving aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jerry was a very loving brother and son. He loved his "Hard Rock" music, smoking his cigarettes and engaging in conversation about his "likes" and "dislikes". He will be missed by all that knew him. His remains will be returned to his birth place Lynchburg, Virginia. He will join his other family members in the Scatter Garden at the Old City Cemetery in Lynchburg.

Sympathy wishes may be expressed at www.titzerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Titzer Family Funeral Homes.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.
