Jesse Eugene Ford
Jesse Eugene Ford, 52, of Lynchburg, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
He was born to Margaret Pentecost (Robert) and Lawrence "Bozzy" Ford on May 5, 1968, in Lynchburg, Va.
Jesse is survived by his daughters, Jessica Ford (Bryan), Brittany Gilbert (Robbie), and Courtney Lethcoe (Jeremy); grandchildren, Luke and Cora-Beth Lethcoe; his brother, Troy Ayers (Kristinna); special friend, Tammy Bowling, and many more loving family members and friends.
Jesse joined his Father, Bozzy & brother, Paul Ford in Heaven.
Jesse enjoyed cooking, watching the Jets play football, and competing in any way possible. He was a proud Monacan Indian and enjoyed telling stories to anyone who would listen and never met a stranger.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Tim Wilde officiating. The service will be live streamed via Facebook on the Whitten Funeral Home page. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the needs of the family.
.
