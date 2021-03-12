Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jesse Eugene Ford
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Jesse Eugene Ford

Jesse Eugene Ford, 52, of Lynchburg, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

He was born to Margaret Pentecost (Robert) and Lawrence "Bozzy" Ford on May 5, 1968, in Lynchburg, Va.

Jesse is survived by his daughters, Jessica Ford (Bryan), Brittany Gilbert (Robbie), and Courtney Lethcoe (Jeremy); grandchildren, Luke and Cora-Beth Lethcoe; his brother, Troy Ayers (Kristinna); special friend, Tammy Bowling, and many more loving family members and friends.

Jesse joined his Father, Bozzy & brother, Paul Ford in Heaven.

Jesse enjoyed cooking, watching the Jets play football, and competing in any way possible. He was a proud Monacan Indian and enjoyed telling stories to anyone who would listen and never met a stranger.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Tim Wilde officiating. The service will be live streamed via Facebook on the Whitten Funeral Home page. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the needs of the family.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
What can I say? I know God has a plan for us all and it´s hard for us know and understand but with faith we try! I will miss Jesse and Paul very much. I love you Tammy and will be together. Getting car this week! Miss you and my prayers are with you and family. Sue
Sue Head
March 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Wandabranham
March 13, 2021
OUR PRAYERS OUT TO YOU ALL GOD makes no mistakes but surely trials of FAITH and understanding hugs forever l y a
BONNIE HICKS
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results