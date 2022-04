Jesse "Jack" Edward LawsonJesse "Jack" Edward Lawson, age 92, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Virginia Memorial Park.To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.