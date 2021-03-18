Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jesse Wilbur Martin
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Jesse Wilbur Martin

Jesse Wilbur Martin, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Dollie Blanks Martin, this past July.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Taylor of Richmond; his son, J. Kenneth Martin and his wife, Becky, of Charlotte; five grandchildren, James Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Jason Martin, Stephen Martin, and Jessica Shaw, their spouses, and ten great-grandchildren. One granddaughter, Allison Paris, preceded in death.

Born in Bedford County, on September 10, 1924, he was the son of the late William Emmett Martin and Ada Pearl Martin. He was the last survivor of ten brothers and sisters.

Jesse was a longtime member of Old Forest Road Baptist Church, now Redeeming Grace. He was active in his church and was a Christian in word and deed.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. He had the remarkable ability to endear himself to every generation.

Jesse proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during

World War II and later established several careers, owning service stations, a motel, a restaurant, and rental property. He was a longtime distributor for Wynn's Friction Proofing. The final 25 years of his career was at the Central Virginia Training Center, where he was a storekeeper supervisor.

He loved cars and auto racing and worked as a manager and promoter at the Lynchburg Speedway (Shrader Field) in the '50s.

His life was one of love, devotion, gentleness, and dedication to family. He chose a life of optimism and encouragement. He never met a stranger.

A service celebrating his life will be conducted on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour before the service.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider a charity of your choice.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
20
Interment
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our hearts are broken! - we were honored to get to know the Martin family & share time at Thanksgiving at "The Farm" - such a loss!
Rene & Dale Provencher
March 19, 2021
He and Dolly were such good friends of Bethany PH Church when we were members there. Loved them both and their families. John and Linda Archer
Linda Archer
March 18, 2021
Your friends at NASCAR
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results