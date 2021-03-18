Jesse Wilbur Martin
Jesse Wilbur Martin, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Dollie Blanks Martin, this past July.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Taylor of Richmond; his son, J. Kenneth Martin and his wife, Becky, of Charlotte; five grandchildren, James Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Jason Martin, Stephen Martin, and Jessica Shaw, their spouses, and ten great-grandchildren. One granddaughter, Allison Paris, preceded in death.
Born in Bedford County, on September 10, 1924, he was the son of the late William Emmett Martin and Ada Pearl Martin. He was the last survivor of ten brothers and sisters.
Jesse was a longtime member of Old Forest Road Baptist Church, now Redeeming Grace. He was active in his church and was a Christian in word and deed.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. He had the remarkable ability to endear himself to every generation.
Jesse proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during
World War II and later established several careers, owning service stations, a motel, a restaurant, and rental property. He was a longtime distributor for Wynn's Friction Proofing. The final 25 years of his career was at the Central Virginia Training Center, where he was a storekeeper supervisor.
He loved cars and auto racing and worked as a manager and promoter at the Lynchburg Speedway (Shrader Field) in the '50s.
His life was one of love, devotion, gentleness, and dedication to family. He chose a life of optimism and encouragement. He never met a stranger.
A service celebrating his life will be conducted on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour before the service.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider a charity of your choice
