Jesse Samuel Beachy
October 22, 1930 - November 27, 2020
Jesse Samuel Beachy, 90, of Gladys, died on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was the husband of the late Betty Ruth Beachy.
He was born October 22, 1930 in Iowa, a son of the late Ananias J. Beachy and Ella Shetler Beachy. He attended Bethel Mennonite Church.
He will be remembered by his faithfulness to God and his family, serving at an inner city rescue mission, national disaster relief, jail ministry, and pastoring churches in Michigan and Wisconsin. He enjoyed carpentry and farming and was known for his hard work and ingenuity to get a job done.
He is survived by four sons, Nathan Beachy and wife, Myra, Glen Beachy, David Beachy, and Keith Beachy; two daughters, Esther Bowman and husband, Rich, and Mary June Hershberger and husband, Quinn; one brother, Joe Beachy; two sisters, Fannie Miller and Esther Zook, nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and Sandy Beaty, who cared so well for him in his final year.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Beachy; brothers, Ray Beachy, John Beachy, Glen Beachy, Earl Beachy, and Jonas Beachy; and sister, Mary Miller.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Bethel Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall, and one hour prior to the graveside on Thursday in the Fellowship Hall.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, Ohio, 44610.www.christianaidministries.org
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements.
