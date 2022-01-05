Menu
Jessie Carlton "Jukie" Mason
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Jessie "Jukie" Carlton Mason

March 18, 1952 - December 25, 2021

Jessie "Jukie" Carlton Mason, 69, of Evington, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Virginia Baptist Hospital.

Born on March 18, 1952, in Lynchburg, Va., he was a son of the late Warren Jessie and Mildred Mason. He was retired from Taylor Brothers.

He is survived by many neices and nephews and special friends, Dave Blankenship and "Big" John Foster. He was predeceased in death by one brother, Roger Ray Mason and one sister, Audrey Ann Mason Lewis.

No formal service is scheduled. However, the dance on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at New London Ruritan Club will be dedicated to his memory and love of dancing. Please join us for this occassion.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the New London Ruritan Club-Treasurer, 1953 Terrace View Rd., Forst, VA 24551, Memo, Jessie Memorial.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel

811 Wiggington Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
To the family left, condolences. The world needs more "Jukie's"! Just found out that Jessie finally won the big lottery ! Boot scooting across Heaven, on Christmas Day. How ironic is that? I have truely missed him being my neighbor, lawn mower repair guy, most of all that big ole smile that comes with a sincere hug. RIP "Jukie"/ Jessie.
Debby Adams
January 28, 2022
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
BP
January 2, 2022
