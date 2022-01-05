Jessie "Jukie" Carlton MasonMarch 18, 1952 - December 25, 2021Jessie "Jukie" Carlton Mason, 69, of Evington, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Virginia Baptist Hospital.Born on March 18, 1952, in Lynchburg, Va., he was a son of the late Warren Jessie and Mildred Mason. He was retired from Taylor Brothers.He is survived by many neices and nephews and special friends, Dave Blankenship and "Big" John Foster. He was predeceased in death by one brother, Roger Ray Mason and one sister, Audrey Ann Mason Lewis.No formal service is scheduled. However, the dance on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at New London Ruritan Club will be dedicated to his memory and love of dancing. Please join us for this occassion.Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the New London Ruritan Club-Treasurer, 1953 Terrace View Rd., Forst, VA 24551, Memo, Jessie Memorial.Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel811 Wiggington Rd.