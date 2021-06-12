Jill Hunt Mason
Jill Hunt Mason, 53, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Lynchburg Health and Rehab. Jill was born on July 18, 1967, and was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ray Hunt and Judy Champagne Hunt.
Jill graduated from Liberty University's nursing program and worked as a registered nurse at Virginia Baptist Hospital before being impacted by brain cancer, which she valiantly fought for over 25 years.
Jill is survived by her two sons, Jeremy and Spencer Mason, and daughter-in-law, MiKyla Mason, of Lynchburg. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and assorted relatives in this area.
A special note of gratitude goes out from her family to Ms. Patsy Garrett and Ms. Barbara Garrison, who loved and provided care for Jill during her convalescence. Her family would also like to offer special thanks to the staff at Lynchburg Health and Rehab and Hospice of Virginia, who provided for her care.
A graveside service for Jill will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Jill was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and Pastor Dennis Roberts will preside at her funeral.
Memorials can be made to Holy Trinity in her name for use and support of their campus nurse program.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg
Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.