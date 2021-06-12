Menu
Jill Hunt Mason
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Jill Hunt Mason

Jill Hunt Mason, 53, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Lynchburg Health and Rehab. Jill was born on July 18, 1967, and was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Ray Hunt and Judy Champagne Hunt.

Jill graduated from Liberty University's nursing program and worked as a registered nurse at Virginia Baptist Hospital before being impacted by brain cancer, which she valiantly fought for over 25 years.

Jill is survived by her two sons, Jeremy and Spencer Mason, and daughter-in-law, MiKyla Mason, of Lynchburg. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and assorted relatives in this area.

A special note of gratitude goes out from her family to Ms. Patsy Garrett and Ms. Barbara Garrison, who loved and provided care for Jill during her convalescence. Her family would also like to offer special thanks to the staff at Lynchburg Health and Rehab and Hospice of Virginia, who provided for her care.

A graveside service for Jill will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Jill was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and Pastor Dennis Roberts will preside at her funeral.

Memorials can be made to Holy Trinity in her name for use and support of their campus nurse program.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg

Published by The News & Advance from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
I am so sorry for your loss. May she RIP. Prayers being sent for you all.
Osa Fabrizio Hall
Friend
June 14, 2021
My condolences to you and your family. Jill was a bright and sunny fun filled young lady. Jill you will be missed more than you know. RIP girlfriend.
Tamara Bradley
Friend
June 13, 2021
May. God. Be. With. The. Family. At. This. Time. Of. Sorrow
Ella May
June 13, 2021
May. God. Be. With.the. Family. At. This. Time. Of. Sorow. Rest. In. Peace
Ella May
June 13, 2021
Jill was a childhood friend on golf park Dr. Good memories of her back in the day, and a beautiful girl. So sorry to hear this.
Lisa Riley
Other
June 12, 2021
I. Remember. The. Wonderful. Memories. Jill. And. I. Used. To. Have
Ella May
June 12, 2021
Jill. Was. My. Very. Best. Friend. I. Will.miss. Her. Terribly. The. Family. Has. My. Heartfelt. Sympathy I'm. Truly. Sorry.for. Your. Loss
Ella May
June 12, 2021
I. Am. So. Sorry. For. Your. Loss. Jill. Mason. Was. My. Best. Friend. I. Loved. Jill. So. Much
Ella May
June 12, 2021
