Jimmie "Jim Howard DonaldJim, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Novant Matthews Hospital. His beloved wife or 60 years, Linda, and his son and daughter were present at his bedside. Born on January 21, 1939 in Halifax County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Joseph H. Donald and Sterling Guthrie Donald.