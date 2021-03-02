Menu
Jimmy Paul Zarres
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Jimmy Paul Zarres

November 14, 1933 - February 27, 2021

Jimmy Paul Zarres, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on November 14, 1933, he was a son of the late Paul Jimmy Zarres and Mary Sanos. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, retired owner of Kwik-As-A-Wink Dry Cleaners and a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Ann Zarres.

He is survived by a son, Paul Jimmy Zarres; two daughters, Maria Zarres Deyerle and her husband, Marc, and Angela Zarres Malphrus; four grandchildren, a great-grandchild; and a sister, Amelia White.

Funeral services will be private.

Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

427 Graves Mill Rd., (434) 239-2405

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 2, 2021.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul I am sorry, I know the sadness of loosing our parents. You are in our prayers. Your dad was such a nice man! I always lived talking with him when I went into the cm learners!
Kathy Carter
Friend
February 23, 2022
Oh my goodness. I am so sorry for your loss. Jimmy and I go back a ways as this is our drycleaners to this day. Pops in the laundrymat, the photography studio. We were family then and remain so today. Ann popping in to get her nails done. Those were the good old days. I love you guys and will miss Jimmy. He was always the sweetest man. Thanks to them I enjoy Greek food. Especially baklava , the cheeses and salads. I love you forever. R.I.P. sweet friend of mine.
Lynda McCray
March 3, 2021
Paul, so sorry for the lost of your Father , my Dad died on the day before your father..I saw it in the obituary. Praying for you and your family
Vickie Yeatts
March 2, 2021
Your family is in my prayers. Paul, Angie, Maria; I really enjoyed visiting your father on several occasions and hearing about how you all were doing. He always spoke so positive about all of you.
Nick Saunders
March 2, 2021
Jimmy was a good man. We had good times and shared sad times. I will remember him with great love and warmth. Rest in peace, Jimmy
Demie Cox
March 2, 2021
Paul, we are sorry for your loss. I always remember your dad from the cleaners for many many years. Prayers for you and your sisters.
Kathy Carter
March 2, 2021
