Oh my goodness. I am so sorry for your loss. Jimmy and I go back a ways as this is our drycleaners to this day. Pops in the laundrymat, the photography studio. We were family then and remain so today. Ann popping in to get her nails done. Those were the good old days. I love you guys and will miss Jimmy. He was always the sweetest man. Thanks to them I enjoy Greek food. Especially baklava , the cheeses and salads. I love you forever. R.I.P. sweet friend of mine.

Lynda McCray March 3, 2021