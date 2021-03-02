Jimmy Paul Zarres
November 14, 1933 - February 27, 2021
Jimmy Paul Zarres, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on November 14, 1933, he was a son of the late Paul Jimmy Zarres and Mary Sanos. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, retired owner of Kwik-As-A-Wink Dry Cleaners and a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Ann Zarres.
He is survived by a son, Paul Jimmy Zarres; two daughters, Maria Zarres Deyerle and her husband, Marc, and Angela Zarres Malphrus; four grandchildren, a great-grandchild; and a sister, Amelia White.
Funeral services will be private.
Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 2, 2021.