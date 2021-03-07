Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Marie Beimler
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Joan Marie Beimler

May 18, 1946 - March 1, 2021

Joan Marie Beimler, 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, departed this earth on Monday, March 1, 2021 after 16 years of living with Alzheimer's Disease.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Josephine (Mudroch) and John Francis Jaeger of Monona, Wis., as well as her brother, Paul Joseph Jaeger of Madison, Wis.

Joan was born on May 18, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wis. and grew up in Monona where she graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1964. She received a BS in Occupational Therapy from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee in 1968 before marrying her husband, Russ, in 1969. She later received a M.Ed. in Special Education from Lynchburg College in 1980.

As her family moved around the country, Joan served as an OT in Binghamton, New York Rehabilitation Services, Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst, Va., Greenville Hospital in Greenville, S.C., Wayne County Intermediate School District in Wayne County, Mich., and the Lynchburg City Schools in Lynchburg, Va. On May 17, 2006, Joan was recognized by the Lynchburg City School Board for 35 years of service dedicated to education, a career highlighted by her deep love for special needs children and their families.

In addition to this work, Joan gave generously of her time to her church communities and as a volunteer for Hospice and the American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery Program. She was a professed member of the Companions of Francis and Clare Fraternity since May 2001.

Joan is survived by her soulmate, Russell Leon "Papa" Beimler; their children and families, John Russell and wife, Andrea Mary Beimler, and their children, Amelia Kay, Marie Rose, Grace Therese, and Kayley Nicole Daniel of Holly Springs, N.C.; Sarah Elizabeth Beimler Kennedy and husband, Stephen Harold Kennedy Jr., and their children, Callum Percy Valentine Amend, Matthew Alexander Amend, Stephen Harold Kennedy III, and Lillian Ann Kennedy. As well, she is survived by brother, Robert John Jaeger and his wife, Nancy J. Jaeger, of Mosinee, Wis.; sister-in-law, Susan McCabe Jaeger of Madison, Wis.; and sister, Jane Ann Zinda of Madison, Wis.

The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude and appreciation for the care, support, and compassion provided by the staff of Brookdale Roanoke and Good Samaritan Hospice.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or to Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of Joan's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Ellen & Bruce Habitzruther
March 9, 2021
We have wonderful memories of our times together as neighbors and friends. Those will last. Our deepest sympathy
Alex, Jessica and Dan Newmark
March 8, 2021
My condolences to Joan's family their loss.
Stephanie Smith
March 8, 2021
Thinking of Russ, John and Sarah during this difficult time . We remember fondly keeping "little John"and telling Joan each day what new and exciting things he had learned . Joan was always so kind , professional and knowledgeable with all the students at LAUREL . Our love and prayers to the entire family .
Jimmy and Kay Green
March 7, 2021
Mr. Russell Beimler...I am sending you and your family condolences and love for your loss. The time I spent with you and Joan as you served as volunteers in Centra Hospice of the Hills was special to me. Your contributions to the families, program, and me will never be forgotten. Special people doing God´s work.
Susan Davidson
March 7, 2021
Remembering earlier times on Atlanta Ave. , days at Heritage Elementary as teacher (John and Sarah) and professional colleague to Joan, brings to mind the smile and caring I see in her face. Deepest sympathy to all and rest in God´s comfort now.
Gail Young
March 6, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results