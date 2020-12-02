Joan Elizabeth Turner McCoyJoan Elizabeth Turner McCoy of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, departed this life on November 26, 2020. Joan was born on June 4, 1945, in Appomattox, Virginia, the daughter of the late Dorothy and Russell Turner Sr., the wife of the late Siebert McCoy.She was devout Christian, and member of the Jordan Baptist Church in Appomattox, Virginia.She leaves to cherish her memory Tonia Cardwell (Victor) of Upper Marlboro, Md.; her grandson, Desmond Booker of Lynchburg, Va.; her sister, Barbara Tuner of Appomattox, Va.; and a host of loving family members and friends.A private service will be held at the Jordan Baptist Church in Appomattox, Va., on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at noon.Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home is professionally serving the family.