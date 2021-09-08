Joan Marie Williamson Williams Ogden
August 27, 1945 - September 6, 2021
Joan Marie Williamson Williams Ogden, 76, of Hurt, died on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born on August 27, 1945, in Gladys, a daughter of the late Thomas Alexander Williamson and Ruby Price Williamson. She was a former employee of Burlington Industries, Klopman Division and made everyone feel she was their mom.
She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Bratton of Hurt; one son, Randall Williams Sr. of Gladys; a sister, Treva Hutcherson of Straightstone; four grandchildren, Randall Lee "Buddy" Williams Jr. (Ashley), Christina Ellis Newby (Robbie), Celeste Emil Hubbard (Tyler), and Logan Thomas Bratton; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Cleoland Williamson; and a sister, Emily Williamson Walker Cooper.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Perrows Chapel Cemetery by the Rev. Dennis Nichols.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main St., Altavista, VA 24517
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 8, 2021.