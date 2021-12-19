Joan Reid
November 9, 1938 - December 11, 2021
Joan Reid, 83, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born on November 9, 1938, in Amherst, Va., to the late John Reid and Catherine Bolling Reid. Joan spent her early childhood years in Lynchburg, Va., where she attended Ruffner Elementary School and Robert E. Lee Jr. High School from 1951 to 1952 and E.C. Glass High School in 1953 to 1954 prior to moving to Baltimore, Md. in 1955. She met and married her husband there in 1956. Her two sons were born there in 1959 and 1961. She and her family moved to Raleigh, N.C. in 1969. Joan and her late husband, Bill became established in Raleigh and maintained a home in the northeast area where her two sons grew up. She graduated from Broughton High School in adult education in Raleigh in 1991. She attended Wake Technical College for two years from 1992 to 1994. Joan had a long and varied career doing administrative work in the Raleigh area at various firms such as Nortel Networks, then Northern Telecom as an administrative specialist in the DMS-10 division from 1980 to 1989. Then later, she worked at Morgan Stanley as an administrative assistant to several stock brokers from 1995 to 2008. She enjoyed trading stocks and had an avid interest in the stock market, which she developed during her tenure at Morgan Stanley. Joan always held in her heart compassion for others. Aside from the workplace, she had a fulfilling and rewarding private life which she devoted to her family and to the care of the elderly and the handicapped. Joan embraced life and loved living. She had a quiet faith and was thankful for her many blessings. She once told a family member that when she considered life's many adversities, she still thought she was the most blessed person she knew. She had a generous spirit with loyalty and dedication to those she loved. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, dotting grandmother, caring friend and her kind heart and free spirit lives on in her children and grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
Joan is survived by her sons, Jerry A Cifers and Douglas A. Cifers; and grandchildren, Alicia N. Cifers, Tiffany M. Cifers and Douglas A. Cifers Jr.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Willie "Bill" A. Cifers; and grandparents, Maggie Tatum Bowling and Roy M. Bowling.
Joan and her family thank friends, neighbors and members of the community for embracing them in their generosity – past, present and future.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service
944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2021.