Joan Elizabeth TrostJoan Elizabeth Trost, 92, went to Heaven on March 23, 2022. Born in Lima, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Walter David Landes and Nina Elizabeth Landes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66-1/2 years, Donald Richard Trost; sisters, Miriam Stover and Marjorie Hanthorn; and brother Lester Landes.Joan is survived by her loving children, son, Steve (Robyn); son, Stan; daughter, Sylvia Good (Don); grandchildren, Jesse Trost (Ashley), Ben Trost (Casey), Jeremy Trost (Alex), Joy Shull (Robbie), Josh Trost, Brooke Unruh (Kyle), Kyle Good, and Lauren Wood (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Cherish and Wyatt Trost, Crosby and Hudson Shull, Kaiden and Kylie Unruh, and Mia Trost.She taught Elementary School, Sunday School, VBS, Child Evangelism Clubs, Children's Church, led Puppet Ministry & Youth, and sang in the Church Choir for many years. She and Don served together in S.O.W.E.R.S. and led "Young At Heart" for the Senior Adults at Heritage Baptist Church. For several years, she was an Angel in the "I Can Only Imagine" Heaven Scene of Judgment House at Heritage. She loved nature, birds, plants, her pets Yogi, Tillie & Elsa, and perhaps had the largest collection of owls ever seen. Most of all, she loved investing into her family and the get-togethers for any occasion.A Celebration of Life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, and one hour preceding the service on Tuesday.